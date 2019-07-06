Union Budget 2019: 'Digital India' push to achieve $5-trillion economy

Going into this year’s Union Budget, expectations were high from all sections of society and industry on the impetus required to boost jobs, manufacturing and infrastructure. It is good to see Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s maiden Budget addresses those issues with a concerted focus on MSMEs, start-ups, digital inclusion, ease of doing business and infrastructure investments.

Further, aiming for 100 per cent rural electrification by 2022 and committing to transform the education and banking sector augur well for the economy. One of the key highlights is the ...