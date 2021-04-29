Warming of climate diplomacy

Global climate diplomacy appears to be entering a new more activist phase. One can see this in the spate of announcements from countries pledging to observe a target of net-zero emissions by 2050, including China which has set 2060 as its net-zero goal, and the announcements about enhanced emission reduction by 2030 from Europe, UK, US and Japan.

The change in the US and China is crucial. Global climate diplomacy operates on a 40:40:20 power structure. The first 40 includes the two big emitters, China and the US, the G-2, who account for around 40 per cent of global emissions and who ...