We will expel every infiltrator after winning Lok Sabha election: Amit Shah

Infiltrators can be useful

Looks like infiltrators are going to play a big role in the coming assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh. After the Karyakarta Mahakumbh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president (pictured) once again raised the issue of infiltrators while addressing party workers in Hoshnagabad on Sunday. He alleged that saw infiltrators as a vote bank. “Mai MP ki janata ko vachan dene aaya hun. Aap 18 aur 19 ka chunavjeetadijiye. 2019 ka chunavjeetnekebaaddesh me se ekekghuspaithiye ko chunchunkar bahar nikaalane ka kaam ki sarkar karegi (I have come here to make a promise to the people of Madhya Pradesh. You elect the in the 2018 Assembly and the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. After 2019 elections, our government will throw out each and every infiltrator from the country).”

Katju's suggestion

Former Supreme Court judge (pictured) is known for his incisive comments on the social media. On Monday, the retired judge suggested to that his government shouldn't just rename Allahabad to Prayagraj, but also several other districts and towns. He suggested Agra should be renamed Agastyanagar, Shahjehanpur must change to Sugrivpur, Ghaziabad to Gajendranagar and so on. Three of the 18 new names suggested by him — Narendramodipur for Faizabad, Amitshahnagar for Fatehpur and Mankibaatnagar for Moradabad — have given rise to suspicion that Katju might not be serious after all.

The rising sons

By-elections to three Lok Sabha and two assembly constituencies in Karnataka will be held on November 3 and counting will take place on November 6. One of the three — the Shimoga Lok Sabha seat — is set to witness a clash among the sons of three former chief ministers. Apart from B Y Raghavendra, son of former chief minister BS Yeddyurappa, others in the fray are Madhu Bangarappa of the Janata Dal (Secular), who is the son of S Bangarappa, the 12th chief minister of Karnataka (1990 to 1992) and Mahima Patel of Janata Dal (United), son of former chief minister J H Patel, the 15th chief minister (1996-99).