What it will take to boost the real estate sector in Jammu & Kashmir

There has been visible excitement among businesses and individuals on the prospect of opening up of the nascent real estate market in Jammu & Kashmir to non-locals. This follows the recent decision by Parliament to abrogate the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and Article 35A of the Constitution.

However, experts feel it will take a while before the regulatory landscape becomes conducive for transparent real estate transactions in the troubled region. Anuj Puri, chairman, ANAROCK Property Consultants, points out that the region remains highly sensitive and ...