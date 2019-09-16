When both yin & yang play truant

In a news report that appeared in one of the dailies earlier this month, IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta claimed that differences between the airline’s two promoters have been successfully resolved and peace has been restored. In response to his “phew” of relief, I have only one word: Hah! A glass once cracked is never the same again and this one is no different.

Differences to my mind would be satisfactorily resolved when one promoter asks to be reintegrated into the day-to-day running of the airline and the other gracefully accepts. Even if it may be a while away for this to ...