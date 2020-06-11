Where will the digital talent come from?

The IT industry was initially a place for computer nerds — intelligent and accomplished in technical quests. They mostly came with STEM qualifications armed with science, technology, engineering and mathematics capabilities to develop complex codes in software labs that changed the course of many industries. Today, IT is beyond just software skills; it is about transforming businesses with digital capabilities.

It’s no more about coding alone. It’s about solving business challenges using technology-led innovative ideas. It’s about design thinking. Being agile. ...