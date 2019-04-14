Which way will the wind blow?

The final round of pre-election surveys, including the much-awaited pre-poll round of National Election Study (NES) by Lokniti-CSDS team, has confirmed what was widely felt by Indian political observers: At the starting point of the race, it’s advantage NDA. Various surveys have made different seat projections.

The Lokniti team projects 222-232 seats for the BJP (263-283 for the NDA) and 74-84 seats for the Congress (115-135, including existing Congress allies). The Times Now-VMR poll projects 279 seats for the NDA and 149 for the UPA. The real question is: Are these numbers ...