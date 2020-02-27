Who will succeed Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik amid Delhi violence?

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik is due to retire on February 29 but there has been no announcement on his successor. While that had prompted some speculation about another extension for Patnaik, the Delhi riots and the apparent failure of the police to contain them have virtually removed that possibility. So will it be S N Shrivastava, the next senior-most officer in the AGMUT (Arunachal-Goa-Mizoram Union Territory) cadre, who has just been repatriated from the Central Reserve Police Force? That National Security Advisor Ajit Doval did not take Patnaik with him during his visits to the riot-affected areas after Shrivastava’s return has given credence to this theory. However, on Thursday a video surfaced, showing Doval speaking to Shrivastava in a tone and with hand gestures that look far from cordial. That video has made the prospects of some dark horse contender look brighter. With two days to go, sources at the police headquarters won’t even talk about a farewell for Patnaik. Another twist in the tale?



Protection from casinos



The Bharatiya Janata Party, the ruling outfit in Uttar Pradesh, recently faced embarrassment in the Assembly when its MLA from the Prayagraj (Allahabad)-North constituency, Harshvardhan Bajpai, suggested the Adityanath government legalise casinos to boost tax revenue and promote tourism. Bajpai said casino patrons in UP visited Nepal for gambling, leading to a flight of capital. In his written reply, the chief minister said he could not allow this because it was the state government’s duty to protect “gullible” people and preserve the culture of the state. Nonetheless, Bajpai’s suggestion caused consternation in the Treasury Benches. Later, UP Finance Minister Suresh Khanna talked Bajpai round.

Godse’s newest victim

The January issue of Madhya Pradesh Sandesh, a monthly, has become a cause celbre. In an essay, Mahatma Zinda Hain, published in the magazine, independent writer Shweta Rani said: “For some (Nathuram) Godse is a killer while for others he is a martyr.” While the ruling dispensation seemed oblivious of that comment in the initial weeks of the magazine’s publication, when academics, students, and some political leaders began making noises, it woke up and removed the editor of the magazine, Manoj Khare, who doubles up as joint director of the state’s public relations department and is in charge of the state government’s publications wing.