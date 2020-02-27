Who will succeed Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik amid Delhi violence?

-
ALSO READ
While Delhi burns
In pics: Northeast Delhi violence that claimed more than 30 lives
CAA violence: CBSE postpones board exams in northeast Delhi
Delhi violence LIVE: Police form 2 SIT probes; death toll climbs to 38
At least 25 dead in Northeast Delhi violence as HC steps in: Top 10 updates
-
Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik is due to retire on February 29 but there has been no announcement on his successor. While that had prompted some speculation about another extension for Patnaik, the Delhi riots and the apparent failure of the police to contain them have virtually removed that possibility. So will it be S N Shrivastava, the next senior-most officer in the AGMUT (Arunachal-Goa-Mizoram Union Territory) cadre, who has just been repatriated from the Central Reserve Police Force? That National Security Advisor Ajit Doval did not take Patnaik with him during his visits to the riot-affected areas after Shrivastava’s return has given credence to this theory. However, on Thursday a video surfaced, showing Doval speaking to Shrivastava in a tone and with hand gestures that look far from cordial. That video has made the prospects of some dark horse contender look brighter. With two days to go, sources at the police headquarters won’t even talk about a farewell for Patnaik. Another twist in the tale?
Protection from casinos
Godse’s newest victim
The January issue of Madhya Pradesh Sandesh, a monthly, has become a cause celbre. In an essay, Mahatma Zinda Hain, published in the magazine, independent writer Shweta Rani said: “For some (Nathuram) Godse is a killer while for others he is a martyr.” While the ruling dispensation seemed oblivious of that comment in the initial weeks of the magazine’s publication, when academics, students, and some political leaders began making noises, it woke up and removed the editor of the magazine, Manoj Khare, who doubles up as joint director of the state’s public relations department and is in charge of the state government’s publications wing.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU