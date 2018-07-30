Why cricket fans in Patna are celebrating Imran Khan's victory in Pakistan

Two boats



Schedule management is a new challenge for one of Delhi Police’s seniormost officers. Some time ago, he was roped in for a special project under the and will now have to juggle the same with his existing duties. The officer has been given an office in North Block, meaning he would have to be present there, as well as at the force’s headquarters in ITO. This might be good for long-term career progression but time management is his major concern at the moment. While some of his colleagues don’t appear too happy, more time at the MHA premises may open up new possibilities for the future. Who knows?



West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s global plans are not going as scheduled. A China visit and an event in Chicago were called off; a third invitation to an event that was scheduled to be held at New Delhi’s St Stephen’s College this week was cancelled at the last minute. While party sources aren't ruling out saffron pressure, college authorities cited sundry reasons including the fact that the event went against college protocol. Banerjee, however, is expected to visit the capital tomorrow to attend the Catholic Bishop's Conference in India. Her party colleagues are rooting for her appearance at the conference on Tuesday describing it as a “much bigger forum” than the Stephen’s event.

Imran’s connection



As works on cobbling together a coalition to form the next government in Pakistan, some people in far off are all cock-a-hoop about the possibility of him becoming the next prime minister of the country. The reason: Khan and some of his team members had visited the city way back in 1987, taking time off from an India- one-day international match being played at the in Jamshedpur, to participate in a friendly match. The Imran XI versus Kapil XI at Moin-ul-Haq stadium, however, was marred by controversy as his sunglasses went missing and the organisers had to pay from their pockets for the missing accessory. Three decades on, no one is complaining.