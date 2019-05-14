Why did star campaigners of both BJP and Cong avoid campaigning in MP?

Why did the star campaigners of both the Bharatiya Janata Party and the avoid campaigning for their most senior leaders in Madhya Pradesh? Prime Minister addressed seven public meetings in the state but none of them was for a senior leader or minister. He did not visit Morena or Tikamgarh, from where cabinet ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Virendra Khatik are contesting. Modi also gave Bhopal a miss — Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur is contesting against leader Digvijaya Singh from the seat. President Rahul Gandhi has done something similar. He held rallies at 17 locations across the state but did not campaign for Chief Minister Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath (Chhindwara), Digvijaya Singh (Bhopal), Kantilal Bhuria (Ratlam) or Jyotiraditya Scindia (Guna). Both the leaders preferred to campaign for new leaders.

Maya’s suggestion to EC

If Bahujan Samaj Party supremo has her way, poll candidates would be barred from visiting religious places or offering prayers before an election. "Roadshows and offering prayers have become a fashion during elections, where a lot of money is spent. The Election Commission should add this expense to the candidate's expenditure limit," told a gathering on Monday. She added the EC should also pass an order stopping media from showing the candidates while they visit public places or offer prayers when the Model Code of Conduct is in place.

That is it...

Major involving more than 20 nations on highly contentious issues amidst a gloomy trade climate meant that Commerce department officials were running low on patience on Tuesday evening. Having to face a large battalion of journalists curious to know everything about the World Trade Organisation-backed meet in New Delhi, apparently took a heavier toll. In the cacophony of the press briefing, a crisis broke out when a reporter asked whether the government had invited Pakistan for the talks. While the harassed officials looked incredulous, the Commerce Secretary managed to use the situation to his advantage. "This shows you have run out of questions", he said, standing up to leave.