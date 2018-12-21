Why farm loan waivers make sense

Few would argue that between Manmohan Singh, who was India’s prime minister for two successive terms between 2004 and 2014, Narendra Modi, India’s prime minister since 2014, and Rahul Gandhi, the leader of India’s principal Opposition party and a prime ministerial hopeful, one covers a wide range of diversity as far as politicians go. We have witnessed each of them disagree with each other quite vehemently in the past.

Yet, if there is one thing that unites them it is their consensus view on the use of farm loan waivers. That should surely strike as something very odd, ...