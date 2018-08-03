Why Imran and his FM-in-waiting can't repeat an India-like Rao-Singh story

Press coverage of the post-election situation in Pakistan has shifted slowly from the initial focus on Imran Khan’s links with the army, and a Khan government’s likely policy vis-à-vis India, to the country’s dire economic situation. The last two are linked, but more on that in a moment.

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves have dipped sharply this past year, while the current account deficit has soared and bulk loan repayments loom over the horizon. The Pakistani rupee has taken a tumble, even as the central bank has jacked up interest rates sharply, by ...