Why my music teacher would have approved Aretha Franklin's singing style

Every time I heard Britney Spears sing I used to think of Sister Celine, the singing teacher at school. Not that there is the slightest resemblance between the two.

But I often thought that if she had ever watched one of the svelte Ms Spears’ performances, Sister Celine, dumpy and with an incipient moustache, would have fainted away with shock. Suggestive lyrics and outré dancing would have been but part of her pain: The poor quality of the music superstar’s voice would have been no less distressing. ‘Sing from the roof of your mouth, dears,’ she would ...