Why SDRs should be abolished

Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) are an international reserve asset created by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in 1969 to support the Bretton Woods fixed exchange rate system. After the collapse of the fixed exchange system in 1971, the SDR was redefined as a basket of select currencies.

The US dollar value of the SDR was calculated as the sum of specific amounts of four currencies valued in US dollars based on the exchange rate quoted at noon each day in the London market. It has limited uses, such as determination of fees by the International Postal Union and as a spin-off, to ...