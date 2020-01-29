Will Budget 2020 be populist?

With the announcement of the Union Budget approaching fast, speculation is rife that the measures that will be taken in the Finance Bill 2020 would be “populist”. What is “populist” can however depend on who considers it populist — it would typically mean being supportive of “the other”.

When headlines in English media use the term, “populist” would mean the measures would provide benefits to farmers and the salaried class. For example, hike in standard deduction; greater farm subsidies; taxing the use of robots in factories. Seen ...