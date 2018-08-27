Will the new Governors deliver on expectations?

It was widely known that Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, N N Vohra was not keen to continue beyond the two-month extension he was given on June 28. But he could not have bargained for such an unceremonious exit after ten years of distinguished service.

In Delhi apparently for a dentist’s appointment, he had to rush back that very next day as the new Governor flying in to take over charge. The outgoing Governor may have earned the ire of the Centre for not encouraging a rebellion in the PDP to facilitate the formation of a new coalition government. His written advisory to the ...