Work from home v/s work at home

5.30 am: I take in the hand-washed clothes that were put out to dry the previous night before my wife finds out I had forgotten to bring them in at midnight. 6.00 am: I open the windows, put the kettle on, go downstairs to fetch the newspapers, water the pots. 6.30 am: I drive to the colony gates to fetch milk. I make a pot of milk tea for my mother. I prepare a pot of green tea for my wife.

I make coffee for Mary, our resident Cook #1. I leave a pan with masala tea for Murli, our resident Cook #2. I have a glass of water. 7.30 am: My daughter says I’m late with her ...