Year closes on a gloomy note

This year comes to a close on a rather gloomy note for the Indian economy. Export, import, private investment, domestic demand, direct tax revenue and indirect tax collection all show a declining trend. Many steps the government has taken are yet to show tangible result.

So, great expectations ride on the Union Budget to be presented next month-end and the new Foreign Trade Policy, expected later. During the year, the government streamlined the mechanism for refund of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on export goods. Applications for refund of unutilised input tax credit on account of export ...