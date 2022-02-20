Yet another bank fraud: Bigger and different

At the Olympic Games, the champion stands on the highest step in the centre to receive the gold medal. The runner-up stands to the winner’s right for the silver, a step below; and the one placed third stands to the left and receives the bronze.

If there were an Olympics for bank frauds in India, Rishi Agarwal, founder and former chairman of ABG Shipyard Ltd, a nephew of the Ruia brothers of the Essar group, would bag the gold, pushing Nirav Modi to his right. The alleged fraud has all the usual elements: The creation of close to 100 associates, affiliates and subsidiaries; ...