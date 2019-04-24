Yet another miss with electoral bonds

It is tough to have a reaction that is not tinged with amusement, despair, frustration, and mirth all at once, at the latest developments on electoral bonds. The elections are underway and the apex court is told on oath by the Election Commission, the electoral regulation with powers directly under the Constitution, that electoral bonds are perilous. First, the sequence.

Electoral bonds were spoken of first in the Union Budged speech in February 2017. The bonds were actually launched in January 2018. A non-governmental organisation challenged it immediately with a writ petition in February ...