A new breed of number crunchers and aspiring equity players in Covid times

A seasoned investor talks about the time a friend gifted him a set of ten stocks worth Rs 2,000 when his son was born. The father says while the value of all other gifts has depreciated, this one has grown substantially- the son has turned ten and the stocks have grown 100 times over in value to about Rs 2 lakh.

Who said money doesn't grow on trees? If you plant the seeds to wealth now, they could turn into money (yielding) 'trees' later. Investing in stocks has become a major point of interest during Covid times. Many edtech companies have reported a surge in financial ...