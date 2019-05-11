Adapt wearable technology to expand penetration of health insurance

Most exciting developments in healthcare today come from technology, and it’s putting consumers in the driver’s seat. Wearables and the Internet of Things (IoT) are transforming preventive health as well as disease management at a fast pace.

CES 2019, the world’s biggest consumer technology show, offered a glimpse of what’s ahead — hybrid smartwatches that take an electrocardiogram (ECG) reading, the first wearable blood pressure monitor and a smart belt that keeps tabs on your health, including tracking overeating. Closer home, health insurance in India ...