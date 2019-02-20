Aesop's fable revisited in banking sector

Not so long ago, there was a grassland controlled by a group of foxes. These foxes imposed monthly rent on all grass-eating animals, such as sheep and goats. When there was a drought, the rent was promptly jacked up, and the grass-eating animals had no option but to pay.

Conversely, when there were good rains and grass was aplenty, the foxes came together and continued to charge a higher rent. Frustrated, the grass-eating animals complained to the king – Lion. When the lion asked the foxes about it, they admitted to their deed. But they justified it by saying that other animals ...