Are ready-to-move-in properties best bet for homebuyers amidst slowdown?

According to research done by Anarock Property Consultants, on an average it took six-and-a-half years for large-sized projects of more than 500 units to be completed in the country. The research was for the period between 2010 and 2019.

The Delhi-NCR region had the worst track record in this matter while the southern cities fared better. Given these findings, homebuyers will be better off buying ready-to-move-in properties. Since the real estate market is depressed, at present the premium between ready-to-move-in properties and under-construction properties is not very high.