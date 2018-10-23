Bungee jumping on your check-list? What you must know about travel policy

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum recently dismissed Mumbai-based Nagin Parekh’s complaint against his insurer, which had denied his claim for the treatment of injuries suffered during a hot air balloon crash, calling it a “hazardous activity”. Most people who travel abroad, and many who travel within the country, nowadays buy travel insurance.

But most buyers look only at the premium and do not go into the finer points of the policy document. Parekh was, by all accounts, not aware that an injury sustained during hot-air ballooning would not be covered. ...