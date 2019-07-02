Buy gold bonds at a discount on exchanges, but hold them until maturity

Around a week ago, the domestic gold price hit its all-time high of Rs 34,450 per 10 gm. Though it corrected by around a percentage point on Monday, returns from gold have improved in 2019.

In the past month, the domestic gold price was up 4.8 per cent and 6 per cent in the past three months. And with the government offering the sovereign gold bond (SGB) for subscription at Rs 3,196 a gm last month, those who invested in the issue would be sitting on a 5 per cent notional gain as of Monday. But if you missed the rally and the SGB issue, you can still buy the yellow metal at a ...