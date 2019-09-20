Buying a new car? Leasing, subscription work better if your usage is low

Recently, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said one of the reasons for the slowdown in auto sales is the changing preference of millennials. They would rather try alternative options of using a car than go for an outright purchase. She was not entirely wrong.

Many individuals don’t want to buy a car, according to auto industry experts. “The slowdown is primarily because of lower consumption. At the same time, many car users are not interesting in going for outright purchase. They want to pay for their use. The auto industry is shifting from being product-led to being ...