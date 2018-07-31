Can't find your car keys? File a police complaint, forward copy to insurer

What if your car is stolen and you have misplaced the two or three set of keys that initially came with the vehicle? Processing the insurance claim might be difficult, with insurers insisting that car owners must submit the set of keys that came with the four-wheeler.

While the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has not mandated it as one of the requirements, insurers are adopting this approach to ensure the theft is not due to the customer’s negligence. “It could a possibility that the thief might use the car owner’s keys to steal ...