JUST IN
Cost, loan, tax: What to consider before buying an electric car
How to regain control of your finances after festive overspending
Why this is not the time to take on very long-term fixed deposit investment
Already 50 and don't have a retirement corpus? Build equity-heavy portfolio
Tokenisation to interest rates: All about RBI's new credit card rules
Transparency as antidote to conflict of interest
Govt bonds and immediate annuity plans: 2 options for retirement income
Don't change your pension fund manager unless investment lags others
Consider loss of cover, deductions before surrendering life insurance plan
Credit risk and reward: P2P offers returns but needs cautious investments
You are here: Home » PF » News » Financial Planning
Bet on infrastructure funds to gain from government push
Business Standard

Cost, loan, tax: What to consider before buying an electric car

EVs are expensive but economical on the long run; they are likely to become more popular as charging infra improves

Topics
Electric Vehicles | car loans | Motor Vehicle Act

Bindisha Sarang  |  Mumbai 

electric vehicles, EV
Electric vehicles will be as affordable as petrol by 2023, says minister.

Electric vehicles will be as affordable as petrol by 2023, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has said. Time will tell, but if are buying a new car consider its total cost of ownership and not just the purchase price. Here are a few parameters to consider for getting a petrol car and an EV.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Electric Vehicles

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 20:04 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.