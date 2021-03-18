Covid-19 impact on claims may force insurers to review prices: Irdai exec

-
ALSO READ
SBI Life, HDFC Life: Insurance cos eyeing reforms, stay invested: Analysts
Life insurers Q2 numbers reveal a toss up between growth and profitability
As 6 pvt insurers set to increase term plan premiums, LIC won't raise rates
Life insurers play tax-free interest arbitrage game to rev up business
HDFC Life, SBI Life hit 52-week high: Tech charts show further upside
-
Insurance companies may have to review the price of existing products as they tackle claims rising due to Covid-19, said Suresh Mathur, Executive Director, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai).
Life insurance companies have seen their death claims shoot up. Among private life insurance companies, SBI Life saw 5,000 covid related claims and paid out Rs 340 crore. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has also settled a similar amount. HDFC Life has settled 1,271 individual covid related claims and 542 group-related claims. Max Life, on the other hand, has received 10,525 death claims.
“The evolving situation may also force a review of pricing of existing products in light of changing claims experience in each segment,” said Mathur at an event organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry on Thursday.
General and standalone health insurers, as of March 15, have received 938,640 claims related to Covid-19, amounting to Rs 14,092 crore. Insurers have settled 796,247 claims, amounting to Rs 7,418.62 crore, thereby settling almost 85 per cent of the claims reported.
Mathur said the Covid-19 pandemic was not something that the insurance industry can shoulder alone.
The Irdai had set up a committee to examine the requirement and rationale for setting up a pandemic pool. The committee recommended the formation of an Indian Pandemic Risk Pool, with public-private-government participation.
It had reasoned that this should be done as the quantum of loss due to the pandemic is huge and is beyond the capacity of public or private companies or government alone.
Also, with pandemic resulting in increased customer awareness on the need for adequate insurance thereby fostering insurance companies to launch specific and innovative products, replacing the long- term static products with short-term coverages to address short term needs of various industries, Mathur said.
“While pandemic covers are excluded in certain policies and treated as force majeure, in certain others, the government and regulatory authorities have advised the insurers to consider Covid1-9 related claims compassionately. This will add complexity in the claims process and will be an unplanned drain on the reserves”.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU