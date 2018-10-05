Don't wait till the eleventh hour, book your travel tickets early

With the year coming to a close and winter approaching, vacations are on everyone's mind. But, we tend to do things at the last minute, especially when it comes to booking air tickets.

With hectic schedules, no one has the time to do anything else apart from concentrating on one's job. And planning for that much-longed-for vacation somehow always seems to end up at the bottom of the priority list because "there's still plenty of time". However, if you start booking your vacation early, you are likely to get the lowest prices and the best deals ...