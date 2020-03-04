JUST IN
Business Standard

Ensure you have taken these steps before March-end for tax benefits

If you have some laggards in your portfolio, then this is the right time to book your losses and reduce your tax burden

Sarbajeet K Sen 

With March-end approaching fast, both salaried and business persons need to ensure they have made all the right investments, bought insurance and filed claims to get maximum tax benefits. Some of these steps include: Capital gains planning: If you have been dabbling in the stock markets, and have booked capital gains or losses on some of your investments – both short term and long term – do quantify them and ascertain your tax liability.

You can reduce your tax burden if you can set off your capital losses against capital gains. And if you have a capital loss from earlier ...

First Published: Wed, March 04 2020. 23:49 IST

