eSIM fraud: Don't respond to fraudsters' blandishments or threats

An embedded-SIM (eSIM) fraud has emerged as the latest tool in fraudsters’ arsenal for phishing people. Only last week they managed to get away with Rs 21 lakh from the bank accounts of four unsuspecting victims in Telangana using this method.

Says Ritesh Bhatia, a Mumbai-based cybercrime investigator, cybersecurity consultant, and data privacy professional: “An eSIM is an embedded SIM built into a smartphone, which removes the need for a physical SIM.” Both SIM and eSIM hold information like SMS, contacts, emails, etc. The eSIM is activated by the network ...