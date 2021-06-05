FM calls for faster claim settlement under PMJJBY in meeting with insurers

-
ALSO READ
Nirmala Sitharaman urges CMs to end police manhandling of bank staff
Longest speech to fine print: Here're India-specific snippets on Budget
Sebi to set up fund to buy stressed corporate bonds: FM Sitharaman
Budget 2021: Govt likely to target fiscal deficit at 4% of GDP by FY26
At record Rs 1.19 trn, GST collections give FM confidence ahead of Budget
-
Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday held a review meeting with the heads of insurance companies through Video conferencing to review the progress made under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP) Insurance Scheme for health workers fighting Covid-19.
The Finance Minister asked insurers accelerate the disbursement of pending claims under the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) during the pandemic and stressed the importance of streamlining the process and documentation requirements.
During the review, Sitharaman observed that under the PMGKP scheme, a total of 419 claims have been paid till date, amounting to Rs 209.5 crore disbursed in the account of their nominees.
To address the issue of delays arising out of States sending documents, Sitharaman said that a new system has been put in place whereby a simple certificate from the District Magistrate (DM) and endorsed by the nodal state health authority will be sufficient to process these claims.
FM also directed the States to take up Covid claims of health workers on priority and make maximum use of this simplified mechanism that has been put in place.
Sitharaman further observed that under PMJJBY, a total of 465,000 claims have been paid of value Rs 9,307 crore and since the beginning of the pandemic i.e., April 1 2020 onwards till date, 120,000 claims have been paid amounting to Rs 2,403 crore, at a disposal rate of 99 per cent.
"Insurance company officials should continue being sympathetic while providing services to nominees of deceased policy holders, especially during pandemic period," Sitharaman said.
PMJJBY was launched in 2015 to provide life and accidental insurance covers respectively of Rs 2 lakh each to all beneficiaries enrolled under the schemes through their bank with annual premium of only Rs 330.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU