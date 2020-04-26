Franklin Templeton debt fund crisis: Will investors get any money?

What has happened? On Thursday, Franklin Templeton Mutual fund, in an unprecedented move, announced winding down of six of its debt funds.

These schemes had assets of Rs 30,854 crore on March 31, 2020, which fell to Rs 25,856 crore by April 22, down 16 per cent after the fund house borrowed to meet redemption pressure. Which are those schemes? Franklin Low Duration Franklin Dynamic Accrual Franklin Credit Risk Fund Franklin Short Term Income Franklin Ultra Short Bond Franklin Income Opportunities Fund What does it mean? These ...