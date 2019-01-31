From policy to premium: All your queries on general insurance answered

I have owned a floater health policy for over 12 years now. A couple of years earlier, my husband was diagnosed with a renal problem. He is presently undergoing dialysis every month, leading to huge expenses.

My insurer had paid for the initial costs of renal treatment. Will the policy cover subsequent expenses on dialysis every month? Usually, expenses incurred for renal dialysis get covered under 'daycare treatment’ if the procedure is carried out in a hospital. It may not require hospitalisation for more than 24 hours due to advancement in medical technology. Though ...