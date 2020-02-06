Govt should consider exempting expatriates from Rs 7.5 lakh limit: Expert

The Finance Minister’s Union Budget 2020 contains proposals that will benefit expatriates working in India. The most notable one is the change in tax residency provisions.

Expatriates will now be able to stay longer in India before taxation of their global income gets triggered. Prior to this proposed change, they were able to stay in India only for two-three years before global taxation was triggered, but now they can stay up to four-five years. The new optional concessional tax regime will also favour expatriates as most of them generally do not claim deductions or exemptions. ...