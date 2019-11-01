Grooming classes to help you revamp the way you walk, talk, dress and dine

There is this little anecdote about a suitor who's trying to impress his date at a fusion Indian restaurant, using a fork and knife to slice through the roti. As the man struggles, the lady simply uses her fingers to do the job.

No marks for guessing how foolish Romeo would have felt. What's the big deal about getting your manners right? In modern times, everything you do -- the way you walk, the way you talk, drink and dine, and even how you use email or make voice calls -- has certain rules. And there are a whole lot of finishing schools that offer training in three broad ...