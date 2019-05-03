Heirloom jewellery: A statement of legacy and and forgotten craftsmanship

It's just the kind of the thing that would give the present generation a glimpse into the past and reconnect them to their roots. Heirloom jewellery is fast catching the imagination of young Indians, not only for its monetary value, but also for its traditional, very 'Indian-like' appeal.

Bollywood celebrity such as Sonam Kapoor, Deep Veer and Priyanka Chopra, who recently tied the knot, all wore traditional heirloom pieces and contributed to rekindling interest in this timeless art. From satladas to raani har, karamphools to haslis, armlets, choker, mathapatti, kamarband- ...