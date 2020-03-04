How much corpus will you need for higher education? Expert answers

I am 18 years old. My mother gave me Rs 10,000 for my 18th birthday. I want to study in the US after three years, once I have completed my graduation. What is a good investment option for me? I have read about peer-to-peer lending and the stock market.

My friend, who is older than me, says I should invest in equity mutual funds. Investing in the stock market is always a great idea because it definitely creates wealth over the long term. In your case, investing the money you have received will not be adequate to finance your education. It might at most help you buy your air ...