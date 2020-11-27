How to make your home ready for the winter and festivities in the Covid era

So, you thought those carpets would last you a lifetime and even be passed on to the next generation.

Covid-19 has pushed even timeless and the classic pieces into the lofts and bed boxes as people want to infuse a dose of freshness into their abodes. And winters have provided a legit excuse to renovate with a brand-new carpet, double-layered curtains, a new bedside runner, throw cushions, intimate lighting, outdoor furniture and the works. “If what you have to see is the four walls of the house 24x7, then you need to recreate some drama in there, lest you go nuts seeing ...