How to tame the market? Doing simple things well is a cliche, but follow it

With the Bombay Stock Exchange Sensitive Index or Sensex, continuing to oscillate due to the onset of the coronavirus in China and other global headwinds, investors would be wondering how to play this market. While the disciplined investor should take the systematic investment route, many would like to dabble in the stock market directly.

There is more buzz now because the fortunes of mid-and small-cap indices, after two years of bad performance, are beginning to look up. However, remember that most investments come with varying degree of risks, with equities ranked right at the top. So, ...