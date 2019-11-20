Invest abroad to beat market risks, but err on the side of caution

If one compares the year-to-date returns of the Nifty 50 and the S&P 500 index, the difference is quite stark (see table). The US index has also beaten the Indian index over the five- and 10-year horizons.

While past returns may not get repeated, numbers like these are causing an increasing number of Indian investors to diversify internationally. Foraying overseas reduces market-specific risk. “Geographical diversifi-cation adds stability to the portfolio by reducing country-specific risks,” says Rahul Agarwal, director, EZ Wealth. Having exposure to different markets ...