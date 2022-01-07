Invest in silver to benefit from an upturn in the industrial cycle

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund and Nippon India Mutual Fund have got off the block first with the launch of their silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and fund of fund (FoF). A number of other fund houses like DSP, HDFC, and Mirae have also applied to the regulator and will soon come out with their offerings.

More a pro-cyclical asset Even though silver is a part of the precious metal basket, it does not have a negative correlation with stocks, as gold does. Data over a 10-year period shows it has a low but positive correlation with stocks. “Around 70 per cent of the usage ...