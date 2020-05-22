Invest in your health by setting up your very own organic kitchen garden

You would have heard the adage: You are what you eat. Arizona-based software engineer Umesh Rohilla has taken that wisdom to heart, investing all his non-working hours to creating a kitchen garden, which today is blossoming with a wide range of vegetables, fruits and herbs.

Back home in Delhi, his parents are delighted at the evolution of their lad, who earlier “had nothing to do with kitchen or garden, both of which were alien concepts”. Perhaps the turning point was his shifting to his countryside home in the US, where his twins were born. Today his all-organic garden ...