Investment lessons of 2019: Focus on reducing risk, choose your bank wisely

When it comes to investing, skill is extremely important. However, experience is perhaps the greatest teacher. Experience makes us aware of the various risks that exist.

This awareness changes one’s approach so that from merely focusing on higher returns, we also begin to focus on risk mitigation. Let us take a look at some of the key lessons that 2019 taught us. No strategy works all the time In the 2014-2017 period, mid- and small-cap funds outperformed the Nifty, Sensex and large-cap funds by a wide margin. It was not uncommon for an investment advisor like me to come ...