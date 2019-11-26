Link your FASTag to a prepaid card, not a savings or current account

America has it, China has it, Australia has it, and even Thailand has it. And, from December 1, India, too, will join the list of 40-plus countries that have an electronic toll-collection system.

The toll-collection system based on Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) card technology is named FASTag. Shailendra Singh, head, digital banking, Axis Bank, said, “It is a reloadable electronic toll-collection card that you have to paste on your car’s windscreen. You then don’t need to stop for toll payment, so it eases movement of vehicles.” The government is ...