Luxury properties make a good bet, but only if you are buying for self use

Badly bruised by the long slowdown in real estate, further precipitated by the disruption caused by key reforms of demonetisation, RERA and GST, luxury real estate is showing signs of recovery, albeit with a little difficulty. While the year 2018 saw some recovery in residential real estate, with pick up in affordable housing, luxury housing is still struggling to stage a comeback.

The market statistics are a pointer to this. According to Proptiger.com data for January-October 2018, a total of 10,591 luxury units were sold in top nine cities. The data compiled by real estate ...