Business Standard

New REIT, InvIT regime spells higher taxation for sovereign funds

Other foreign investors likely to face significantly higher taxation on cashflow distribution too

Topics
REITs | InvITs | tax

Sachin P Mampatta  |  Mumbai 

Photo: Shutterstock

Tax changes in the budget may result in a higher tax outgo for sovereign wealth funds, pension funds and other foreign investors who put money into real estate and infrastructure projects.

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 16:49 IST

