NFOs: Don't invest unless there's unique concept or theme from a fund house

After the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) reopened the door to new fund offers (NFOs) in the equity segment, a large number of fund houses have lined up a spate of fresh schemes.

As many as five open-end schemes were launched in August, two more are currently open for subscription, and a draft prospectus for more schemes has been filed by the fund houses. “The market regulator didn’t approve schemes in the past year and a half as it first wanted the fund houses to implement the re-categorisation norms. Sebi was concerned about the overlapping of schemes and ...